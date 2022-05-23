Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PECO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,045. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

