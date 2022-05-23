PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 1% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $773,289.95 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,140.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00665791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00174298 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.