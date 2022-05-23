Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $539.22.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

POOL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.76. 592,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,944. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.35 and its 200 day moving average is $478.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

