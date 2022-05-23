Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 10.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.95. 249,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

