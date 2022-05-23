Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in OSI Systems by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OSI Systems by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.