Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.01% of Southwestern Energy worth $47,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,472,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

SWN stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

