Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $93,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $319.21 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

