Primecap Management Co. CA Has $46.02 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Chegg were worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

NYSE CHGG opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

