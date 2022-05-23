Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 38,500 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.31% of Exact Sciences worth $41,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,782,000 after acquiring an additional 76,790 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 380,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after buying an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 596,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 51,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $127,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.23. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

