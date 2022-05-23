ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 2.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,401,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,362,656. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

