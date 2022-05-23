Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 328,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

