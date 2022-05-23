Proton Market Cap Tops $55.95 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 12,010,878,553 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

