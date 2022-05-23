Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £625.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.24), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($37,456.10).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

