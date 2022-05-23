Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

