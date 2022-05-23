Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 173,020 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Suncor Energy worth $93,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 207,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

