Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.59.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.21. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.