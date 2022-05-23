Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.81% of ironSource worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 117,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

