Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.50% of Fortis worth $115,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,239,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FTS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 18,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,790. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

