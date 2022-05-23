Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.