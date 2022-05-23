Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,270 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $128,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.10. 77,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,933. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

