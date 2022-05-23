Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,957 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $104,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,235,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 316,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897,639. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

