Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.66 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $53.66 million and $372.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 753.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,837.76 or 0.81835078 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00512803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034108 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.50813484 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

