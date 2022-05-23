QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 362 ($4.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.69%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

