Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 52 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 9.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.40% of NVR worth $81,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $51.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,211.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,610. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,087.17 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,482.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5,035.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

