Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $63.56 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $63,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.06. 1,020,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.