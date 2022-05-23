Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $57.83. 1,762,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,667. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

