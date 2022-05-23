QuarkChain Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

