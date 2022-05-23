Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $13.06 on Monday, hitting $319.86. 63,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

