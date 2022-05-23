Quilter Plc Invests $35,000 in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MICT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MICT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MICT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MICT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. MICT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About MICT (Get Rating)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.