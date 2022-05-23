RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

