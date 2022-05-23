Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Position Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,616 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.17% of Rattler Midstream worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. 2,978,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rattler Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.