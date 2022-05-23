Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 610.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,539.72 or 0.76829871 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00509077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.25 or 1.45894173 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.