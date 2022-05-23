Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $65,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.60. 80,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,471. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

