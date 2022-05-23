Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.96 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 656.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

