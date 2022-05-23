RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.21. 1,384,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

