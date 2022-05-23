RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.42. 1,684,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

