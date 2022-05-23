RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $158.42. 558,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,892. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

