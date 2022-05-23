RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,405. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

