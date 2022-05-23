RB Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. 10,739,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808,696. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

