RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $148.03. 6,440,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

