RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,208. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.