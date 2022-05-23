RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.68. 382,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,958. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.81.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

