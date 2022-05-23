RB Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $168.98. 63,902,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

