Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.80

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.12 ($0.19), with a volume of 127901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.15 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £34.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.26.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

