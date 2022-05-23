Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 974.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 18,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,870. The company has a market cap of $172.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

