RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.68.

NYSE RNG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.75. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

