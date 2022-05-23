Rivulet Capital LLC Has $67.47 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 3.1% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $67,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 667,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.62. 7,344,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.