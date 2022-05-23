Rivulet Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,228 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 9.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $192,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

