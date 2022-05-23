Robert W. Baird Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $74.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

