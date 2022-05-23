Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 575,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,073,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

